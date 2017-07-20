Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD227181
- Filing Code
- GD6
Applicant
Maria C. Asturi
30942 Bel Aire CircleWestlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Cavitch Familo & Durkin LPA
1300 East Ninth Street, 20th F
Cleveland OH 44114
Ward
Daria Carolena Sauro
30942 Bel Aire CircleWestlake OH 44145
Text2017 GRD 227181—Re: Daria Carolena Sauro. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. M. A. Trubiano, atty.
