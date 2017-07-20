Date Filed Thursday, July 20, 2017 Case Number 2017EST227183 Date Died April 1, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Sep 6, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 227183—Estate of Florence J. Neubecker. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Sep. 6, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. M. A. Trubiano, atty.