Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227183
Date Died
April 1, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Sep 6, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Florence J. Neubecker
3635 Northcliffe Road
University Hts. OH 44118

Date Died :Saturday, April 1, 2017

Applicant

Mark F. Neubecker
3635 Northcliffe Road
University Hts. OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Mark Anthony Trubiano
Cavitch Familo & Durkin LPA
1300 East Ninth Street, 20th F
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 227183—Estate of Florence J. Neubecker. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Sep. 6, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. M. A. Trubiano, atty.
