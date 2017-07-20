Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227183
- Date Died
- April 1, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGSep 6, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Florence J. Neubecker
3635 Northcliffe RoadUniversity Hts. OH 44118
Date Died :Saturday, April 1, 2017
Applicant
Mark F. Neubecker
3635 Northcliffe RoadUniversity Hts. OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Cavitch Familo & Durkin LPA
1300 East Ninth Street, 20th F
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 227183—Estate of Florence J. Neubecker. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Sep. 6, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. M. A. Trubiano, atty.
