Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227185
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
February 14, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

William A. Carswell
4093 East 187th Street
Cleveland OH 44122

Decedent

Raymond Carswell
2916 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Cleveland OH 44104

Date Died :Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Text

2017 EST 227185—Estate of Raymond Carswell. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00.
