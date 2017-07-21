Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227185
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- February 14, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
William A. Carswell
4093 East 187th StreetCleveland OH 44122
Decedent
Raymond Carswell
2916 Martin Luther King Jr. DriveCleveland OH 44104
Date Died :Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Text2017 EST 227185—Estate of Raymond Carswell. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00.
