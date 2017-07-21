Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC227187
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGSep 6, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Applicant
Sarah Anne De Marchi
868 Brick Mill RunWestlake OH 44145
New Name
Benjamin Ricardo Tellez Giron
868 Brick Mill RunWestlake OH 44145
Old Name
Ricardo Benjamin Tellez Giron
868 Brick Mill RunWestlake OH 44145
Text2017 MSC 227187—Re: Ricardo Benjamin Tellez Giron. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Sep. 6, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
