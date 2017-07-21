Date Filed Friday, July 21, 2017 Case Number 2017MSC227187 Hearing NAME CHANGE HEARING Sep 6, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code CHGM

Text 2017 MSC 227187—Re: Ricardo Benjamin Tellez Giron. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Sep. 6, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.