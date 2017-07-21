Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 21, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC227187
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Sep 6, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

Applicant

Sarah Anne De Marchi
868 Brick Mill Run
Westlake OH 44145

New Name

Benjamin Ricardo Tellez Giron
868 Brick Mill Run
Westlake OH 44145

Old Name

Ricardo Benjamin Tellez Giron
868 Brick Mill Run
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2017 MSC 227187—Re: Ricardo Benjamin Tellez Giron. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Sep. 6, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
