Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227188
- Date Died
- June 25, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Mary Ann Rada
4304 Ardmore AvenueCleveland OH 44109
Date Died :Saturday, June 25, 2016
Applicant
Timothy E. Bishop
4217 West 224th StreetFairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Dennis C. Jackson Co., L.P.A.
20 Eagle Valley Court
Broadview Hts. OH 44147
Text2017 EST 227188—Estate of Mary Ann Rada. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. D. Kennedy, atty.
