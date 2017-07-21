Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227188
Date Died
June 25, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Mary Ann Rada
4304 Ardmore Avenue
Cleveland OH 44109

Date Died :Saturday, June 25, 2016

Applicant

Timothy E. Bishop
4217 West 224th Street
Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
James David Kennedy
Dennis C. Jackson Co., L.P.A.
20 Eagle Valley Court
Broadview Hts. OH 44147

Text

2017 EST 227188—Estate of Mary Ann Rada. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. D. Kennedy, atty.
