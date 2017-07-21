Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227193
- Date Died
- July 7, 2014
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Laurel Gross
9 Coach LaneWestport CT 06880
Applicant's Attorney
McCarthy Lebit Crystal & Liffman Co LPA
101 W Prospect Ave, Ste 1800
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Jack A. Heller
2676 Green RoadBeachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 227193—Estate of Jack A. Heller. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. S. P. Larson, atty.
