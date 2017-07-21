Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227196
Date Died
September 19, 2015
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Sep 7, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Karen J. Mcduffie
15688 Pike Blvd.
Brookpark OH 44142
Applicant's Attorney
John Paul Koscianski
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129

Decedent

William E. Dambnerger
15688 Pike Blvd.
Brookpark OH 44142

Text

2017 EST 227196—Estate of William E. Dambnerger. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Sep. 7, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
