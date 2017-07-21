Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227196
- Date Died
- September 19, 2015
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGSep 7, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Karen J. Mcduffie
15688 Pike Blvd.Brookpark OH 44142
Applicant's Attorney
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129
Decedent
William E. Dambnerger
15688 Pike Blvd.Brookpark OH 44142
Date Died :Saturday, September 19, 2015
Text2017 EST 227196—Estate of William E. Dambnerger. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Sep. 7, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
