Date Filed Friday, July 21, 2017 Case Number 2017EST227196 Date Died September 19, 2015 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Sep 7, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code WRL

Text 2017 EST 227196—Estate of William E. Dambnerger. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Sep. 7, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. P. Koscianski, atty.