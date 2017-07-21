Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227202
Date Died
December 28, 2012
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Telsa Weintraub
2118 South Belvoir Blvd.
South Euclid OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Kori Elizabeth Whisenant
Kabb Law Firm
21625 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122

Decedent

Marcel Weintraub
2118 South Belvoir Blvd.
South Euclid OH 44121

Text

2017 EST 227202—Estate of Marcel Weintraub. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. K. E. Whisenant, atty.
