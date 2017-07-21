Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227202
- Date Died
- December 28, 2012
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Telsa Weintraub
2118 South Belvoir Blvd.South Euclid OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Kabb Law Firm
21625 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122
Decedent
Marcel Weintraub
2118 South Belvoir Blvd.South Euclid OH 44121
Date Died :Friday, December 28, 2012
Text2017 EST 227202—Estate of Marcel Weintraub. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. K. E. Whisenant, atty.
About your information and the public record.