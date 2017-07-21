Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227203
- Date Died
- February 12, 2015
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Dorothy E. Sheldon
3306 GrovewoodParma OH 44134
Date Died :Thursday, February 12, 2015
Applicant
David W. Blazak
3490 West 59th StreetCleveland OH 44102
Applicant's Attorney
Neal M Jamison, Co. LPA
565 W. Bagley Road
Berea OH 44017
Text2017 EST 227203—Estate of Dorothy E. Sheldon. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. N. M. Jamison, atty.
About your information and the public record.