Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227203
Date Died
February 12, 2015
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Dorothy E. Sheldon
3306 Grovewood
Parma OH 44134

Applicant

David W. Blazak
3490 West 59th Street
Cleveland OH 44102
Applicant's Attorney
Neal Michael Jamison
Neal M Jamison, Co. LPA
565 W. Bagley Road
Berea OH 44017

Text

2017 EST 227203—Estate of Dorothy E. Sheldon. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. N. M. Jamison, atty.
