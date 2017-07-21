Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227204
- Date Died
- July 9, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Robert G. Hintze
1326 Plymouth RoadCleveland OH 44109
Applicant
Ralph G. Hintze
4251 River Ridge DriveCleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
Nicola, Gudbranson & Cooper LLC
Republic Building, Ste 1400
Cleveland OH 44115-1048
Text2017 EST 227204—Estate of Robert G. Hintze. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. C. Wolff, atty.
