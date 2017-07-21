Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227204
Date Died
July 9, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Robert G. Hintze
1326 Plymouth Road
Cleveland OH 44109

Date Died :Sunday, July 9, 2017

Applicant

Ralph G. Hintze
4251 River Ridge Drive
Cleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
Brenda Cramer Wolff
Nicola, Gudbranson & Cooper LLC
Republic Building, Ste 1400
Cleveland OH 44115-1048

Text

2017 EST 227204—Estate of Robert G. Hintze. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. C. Wolff, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 