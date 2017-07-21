Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227205
Date Died
June 15, 2014
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Thomas Peter Fink
5571 Candlewood Court
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Sunday, June 15, 2014

Applicant

Debbra Simo
4889 Lander Road
Orange OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
Paul Allen Bayer
Paul Allen Bayer Co., L.P.A.
27600 Chagrin Blvd.
Woodmere Village OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 227205—Estate of Thomas Peter Fink Sr. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. P. A. Bayer, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 