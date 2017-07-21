Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227205
- Date Died
- June 15, 2014
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Thomas Peter Fink
5571 Candlewood CourtParma OH 44134
Date Died :Sunday, June 15, 2014
Applicant
Debbra Simo
4889 Lander RoadOrange OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
Paul Allen Bayer Co., L.P.A.
27600 Chagrin Blvd.
Woodmere Village OH 44122
Text2017 EST 227205—Estate of Thomas Peter Fink Sr. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. P. A. Bayer, atty.
