Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227209
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- December 9, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
David Matthew Bell
4493 W. 148th St.Cleveland OH 44135
Date Died :Friday, December 9, 2016
Applicant
Andrea Bell
4493 W. 148th St.Cleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124
Text2017 EST 227209—Estate of David Matthew Bell. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. A. L. Papesh, atty.
