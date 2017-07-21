Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227209
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
December 9, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

David Matthew Bell
4493 W. 148th St.
Cleveland OH 44135

Date Died :Friday, December 9, 2016

Applicant

Andrea Bell
4493 W. 148th St.
Cleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
Amy Lynn Papesh
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124

Text

2017 EST 227209—Estate of David Matthew Bell. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. A. L. Papesh, atty.
