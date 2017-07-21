Date Filed Friday, July 21, 2017 Case Number 2017EST227209 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died December 9, 2016 Filing Code AWD

Text 2017 EST 227209—Estate of David Matthew Bell. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. A. L. Papesh, atty.