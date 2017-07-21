Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 21, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD227211
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Aug 17, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Nina Wallach
2111 Acacia Park Dr., #108
Lyndhurst OH 44124

Applicant

Harriet Maizner
5717 York Drive
Lyndhurst OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Kevin Scott Lipman
Spitz & Lipman, LLC
55 Public Square, #1750
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 GRD 227211—Re: Nina Wallach. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 17, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. K. S. Lipman, atty.
