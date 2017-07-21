Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD227211
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGAug 17, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Nina Wallach
2111 Acacia Park Dr., #108Lyndhurst OH 44124
Applicant
Harriet Maizner
5717 York DriveLyndhurst OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Spitz & Lipman, LLC
55 Public Square, #1750
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 GRD 227211—Re: Nina Wallach. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 17, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. K. S. Lipman, atty.
