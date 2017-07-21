Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC227213
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGSep 7, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGA
Old Name
Jonathan Michael Mountcastle
11840 South Lane Drive, Apartment 3Lakewood OH 44107
Old Name's Attorney
The LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland
6600 Detroit Avenue
Cleveland OH 44102
New Name
Alex Dracastle
11840 South Lane Drive, Apartment 3Lakewood OH 44107
Text2017 MSC 227213—Re: Jonathan Michael Mountcastle. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Sep. 7, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. M. M. Simek, atty.
