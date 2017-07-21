Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 21, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC227213
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Sep 7, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGA

Old Name

Jonathan Michael Mountcastle
11840 South Lane Drive, Apartment 3
Lakewood OH 44107
Old Name's Attorney
Maya Megan Simek
The LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland
6600 Detroit Avenue
Cleveland OH 44102

New Name

Alex Dracastle
11840 South Lane Drive, Apartment 3
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2017 MSC 227213—Re: Jonathan Michael Mountcastle. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Sep. 7, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. M. M. Simek, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 