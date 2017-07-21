Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227214
Date Died
December 20, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Steve Yancich
4363 Tamarack Drive
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Applicant

Anna Yancich
4363 Tamarack Drive
Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Richard Lee Demsey
Richard L. Demsey Co., LPA
1350 Euclid Ave #1550
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 227214—Estate of Steve Yancich. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. R. L. Demsey, atty.
