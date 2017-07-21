Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227214
- Date Died
- December 20, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Steve Yancich
4363 Tamarack DriveParma OH 44134
Date Died :Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Applicant
Anna Yancich
4363 Tamarack DriveParma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Richard L. Demsey Co., LPA
1350 Euclid Ave #1550
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 227214—Estate of Steve Yancich. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. R. L. Demsey, atty.
