Probate

Date Filed
Monday, July 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227218
Date Died
November 4, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

John J. Sheehan
503 East 200th St.
Euclid OH 44119
Applicant's Attorney
John Joseph Sheehan Jr.
Sheehan Law
503 East 200th St. Suite #101
Euclid OH 44119

Decedent

Steve Krug
6690 Kingsdale Blvd.
Parma Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Friday, November 4, 2016

Text

2017 EST 227218—Estate of Steve Krug. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed.
