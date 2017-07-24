Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, July 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227218
- Date Died
- November 4, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
John J. Sheehan
503 East 200th St.Euclid OH 44119
Applicant's Attorney
Sheehan Law
503 East 200th St. Suite #101
Euclid OH 44119
Decedent
Steve Krug
6690 Kingsdale Blvd.Parma Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Friday, November 4, 2016
Text2017 EST 227218—Estate of Steve Krug. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed.
