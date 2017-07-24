Probate

Date Filed
Monday, July 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227219
Date Died
June 30, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Sep 5, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Carl Sedlecky
7813 Harvard Avenue
Cleveland OH 44105

Date Died :Friday, June 30, 2017

Applicant

Christopher J. Sedlecky
5602 Virginia Avenue
Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Robert Alan Luria
Luria & Belkin
1111 Tower East
Shaker Hts. OH 44122-5334

Text

2017 EST 227219—Estate of Carl Sedlecky. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Sep. 5, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. R. A. Luria, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 