Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, July 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227219
- Date Died
- June 30, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGSep 5, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Carl Sedlecky
7813 Harvard AvenueCleveland OH 44105
Date Died :Friday, June 30, 2017
Applicant
Christopher J. Sedlecky
5602 Virginia AvenueParma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Luria & Belkin
1111 Tower East
Shaker Hts. OH 44122-5334
Text2017 EST 227219—Estate of Carl Sedlecky. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Sep. 5, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. R. A. Luria, atty.
