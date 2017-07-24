Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, July 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227221
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- April 1, 2017
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Brian Lavell Mitchell
2924 E. 128 St.Cleveland OH 44120
Date Died :Saturday, April 1, 2017
Applicant
Yvonne Mitchell
3027 E. 126th Street, DownCleveland OH 44120
Text2017 EST 227221—Estate of Brian Lavell Mitchell. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00.
