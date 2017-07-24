Probate

Date Filed
Monday, July 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227221
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
April 1, 2017
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Brian Lavell Mitchell
2924 E. 128 St.
Cleveland OH 44120

Date Died :Saturday, April 1, 2017

Applicant

Yvonne Mitchell
3027 E. 126th Street, Down
Cleveland OH 44120

Text

2017 EST 227221—Estate of Brian Lavell Mitchell. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00.
