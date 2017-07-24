Probate

Date Filed
Monday, July 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227230
Date Died
May 31, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Sep 5, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Regina Bryant
8677 Foxwood Circle
Macedonia OH 44056

Decedent

Valerie Davis
3061 E. 116 St.
Cleveland OH 44120

Date Died :Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Text

2017 EST 227230—Estate of Valerie Davis. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Sep. 5, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
