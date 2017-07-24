Date Filed Monday, July 24, 2017 Case Number 2017EST227230 Date Died May 31, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Sep 5, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 227230—Estate of Valerie Davis. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Sep. 5, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.