Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, July 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227230
- Date Died
- May 31, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGSep 5, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Regina Bryant
8677 Foxwood CircleMacedonia OH 44056
Decedent
Valerie Davis
3061 E. 116 St.Cleveland OH 44120
Date Died :Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Text2017 EST 227230—Estate of Valerie Davis. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Sep. 5, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
