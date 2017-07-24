Probate

Date Filed
Monday, July 24, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD227233
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Aug 17, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Wanda D. Sutton
1420 Oxford St.
Carol Stream IL 60188
Applicant's Attorney
Sam Thomas III
Sam Thomas III, Esq., LLC
1510 e. 191Street
Euclid OH 44117

Ward

Elizabeth Smith-Tompkins
261 Richmond Rd #Al223cw
Richmond Heights OH 44143

Text

2017 GRD 227233—Re: Elizabeth Smith-Tompkins. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 17, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. S. Thomas, III, atty.
