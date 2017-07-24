Date Filed Monday, July 24, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD227233 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Aug 17, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 227233—Re: Elizabeth Smith-Tompkins. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 17, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. S. Thomas, III, atty.