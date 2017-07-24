Probate

Date Filed
Monday, July 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227238
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
January 8, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Matthew David Hammock
3870 Circlewood Dr.
Fairview Park OH 44126

Date Died :Sunday, January 8, 2017

Applicant

Nora Dimatteo
3870 Circlewood Dr.
Fairview Park OH 44126

Text

2017 EST 227238—Estate of Matthew David Hammock. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 