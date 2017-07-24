Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, July 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227238
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- January 8, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Matthew David Hammock
3870 Circlewood Dr.Fairview Park OH 44126
Date Died :Sunday, January 8, 2017
Applicant
Nora Dimatteo
3870 Circlewood Dr.Fairview Park OH 44126
Text2017 EST 227238—Estate of Matthew David Hammock. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00.
