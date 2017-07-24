Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, July 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227239
- Date Died
- March 21, 2012
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Emily R. Ciammaichella
12 Creekside TrailOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Erika Jordan Wagner
State Milford Building
Parma OH 44134
Decedent
Mary Jane Martin
12 CreeksideOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Date Died :Wednesday, March 21, 2012
Text2017 EST 227239—Estate of Mary Jane Martin. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. E. J. Wagner, atty.
