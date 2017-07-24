Probate

Date Filed
Monday, July 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227240
Date Died
April 9, 2017
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Emily R. Ciammaichella
12 Creekside Trail
Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Erika Jordan Wagner
Erika Jordan Wagner
State Milford Building
Parma OH 44134

Decedent

John W. Martin
12 Creekside
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Date Died :Sunday, April 9, 2017

Text

2017 EST 227240—Estate of John W. Martin. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. E. J. Wagner, atty.
