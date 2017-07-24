Probate

Date Filed
Monday, July 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227244
Date Died
December 20, 2016
Filing Code
WPB

Applicant

John Charles Toth
20496 Ashford Court
Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Maureen Fiorilli Zito
Maureen F. Zito, Law Offices
11005 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136

Decedent

Edward J. Toth
12225 Huffman Road, Apt. No. 110
Parma Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Text

2017 EST 227244—Estate of Edward J. Toth. Will admitted to probate. M. F. Zito, atty.
