Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, July 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227244
- Date Died
- December 20, 2016
- Filing Code
- WPB
Applicant
John Charles Toth
20496 Ashford CourtStrongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Maureen F. Zito, Law Offices
11005 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136
Decedent
Edward J. Toth
12225 Huffman Road, Apt. No. 110Parma Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Text2017 EST 227244—Estate of Edward J. Toth. Will admitted to probate. M. F. Zito, atty.
