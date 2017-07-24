Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, July 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227245
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $29,000.00
- Date Died
- November 18, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Paul J. Rozilo
2811 Grovewood Ave.Parma OH 44134
Date Died :Friday, November 18, 2016
Applicant
Monica A. Sochecki
2811 Grovewood Ave.Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Robert J. Golubski
6500 Fullerton Avenue
Cleveland OH 44105
Text2017 EST 227245—Estate of Paul J. Rozilo. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $29,000.00. R. J. Golubski, atty.
About your information and the public record.