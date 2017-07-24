Date Filed Monday, July 24, 2017 Case Number 2017EST227245 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $29,000.00 Date Died November 18, 2016 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 227245—Estate of Paul J. Rozilo. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $29,000.00. R. J. Golubski, atty.