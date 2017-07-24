Probate

Date Filed
Monday, July 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227245
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$29,000.00
Date Died
November 18, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Paul J. Rozilo
2811 Grovewood Ave.
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Friday, November 18, 2016

Applicant

Monica A. Sochecki
2811 Grovewood Ave.
Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Robert John Golubski
Robert J. Golubski
6500 Fullerton Avenue
Cleveland OH 44105

Text

2017 EST 227245—Estate of Paul J. Rozilo. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $29,000.00. R. J. Golubski, atty.
