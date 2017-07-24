Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, July 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227247
- Date Died
- June 10, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Eliseo Rodriguez
4472 West 158th StreetCleveland OH 44135
Date Died :Saturday, June 10, 2017
Applicant
Eliseo Rodriguez
4472 West 158th StreetCleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
Polito Rodstrom Burke LLP
21300 Lorain Rd.
Fairview Park OH 44126
Text2017 EST 227247—Estate of Eliseo Rodriguez. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. T. Burke, atty.
