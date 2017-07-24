Probate

Date Filed
Monday, July 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227247
Date Died
June 10, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Eliseo Rodriguez
4472 West 158th Street
Cleveland OH 44135

Date Died :Saturday, June 10, 2017

Applicant

Eliseo Rodriguez
4472 West 158th Street
Cleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Timothy Burke
Polito Rodstrom Burke LLP
21300 Lorain Rd.
Fairview Park OH 44126

Text

2017 EST 227247—Estate of Eliseo Rodriguez. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. T. Burke, atty.
