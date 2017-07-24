Probate

Date Filed
Monday, July 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227249
Date Died
July 11, 2017
Filing Code
WPB

Applicant

Donna Ferrante
16190 South Park Blvd.
Shaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Matthew Joseph Dumont Lynch
LYNCH & LYNCH
17477 Chillicothe Road
Chagrin Falls OH 44023

Decedent

Mary Ann Ferrante
1735 Som Center Rd.
Gates Mills OH 44040

Date Died :Tuesday, July 11, 2017

Text

2017 EST 227249—Estate of Mary Ann Ferrante. Will admitted to probate. M. J. D. Lynch, atty.
