Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, July 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227249
- Date Died
- July 11, 2017
- Filing Code
- WPB
Applicant
Donna Ferrante
16190 South Park Blvd.Shaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
LYNCH & LYNCH
17477 Chillicothe Road
Chagrin Falls OH 44023
Decedent
Mary Ann Ferrante
1735 Som Center Rd.Gates Mills OH 44040
Date Died :Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Text2017 EST 227249—Estate of Mary Ann Ferrante. Will admitted to probate. M. J. D. Lynch, atty.
