Probate

Date Filed
Monday, July 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227251
Date Died
July 10, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

James L. Theiss
16502 Glenridge Avenue
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Monday, July 10, 2017

Applicant

William L. Theiss
26011 Hickory Lane
Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Patrick Butler
Michael P Butler
19704 Center Ridge
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2017 EST 227251—Estate of James L. Theiss. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. P. Butler, atty.
