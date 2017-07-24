Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, July 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227251
- Date Died
- July 10, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
James L. Theiss
16502 Glenridge AvenueMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant
William L. Theiss
26011 Hickory LaneOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Michael P Butler
19704 Center Ridge
Rocky River OH 44116
Text2017 EST 227251—Estate of James L. Theiss. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. P. Butler, atty.
