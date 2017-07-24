Probate

Date Filed
Monday, July 24, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC227252
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Sep 7, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

Applicant

Tiffany Howery
3846 West 223 St.
Fairview Park OH 44126

Old Name

Lauryn Maria Clarke
3946 West 223 St.
Fairview Park OH 44126

New Name

Lauryn Maria Howery
3946 West 223 St.
Fairview Park OH 44126

Text

2017 MSC 227252—Re: Lauryn Maria Clarke. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Sep. 7, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
