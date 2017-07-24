Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, July 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC227252
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGSep 7, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Applicant
Tiffany Howery
3846 West 223 St.Fairview Park OH 44126
Old Name
Lauryn Maria Clarke
3946 West 223 St.Fairview Park OH 44126
New Name
Lauryn Maria Howery
3946 West 223 St.Fairview Park OH 44126
Text2017 MSC 227252—Re: Lauryn Maria Clarke. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Sep. 7, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
