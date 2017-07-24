Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, July 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227253
- Date Died
- June 2, 2017
- Filing Code
- WPB
Applicant
Cynthia Bender
147 Woodrush CircleChagrin Falls OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
LYNCH & LYNCH
17477 Chillicothe Road
Chagrin Falls OH 44023
Decedent
William J. Lerchbacher
391 Hickory Hill RoadChagrin Falls OH 44022
Text2017 EST 227253—Estate of William J. Lerchbacher. Will admitted to probate. M. J. D. Lynch, atty.
