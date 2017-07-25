Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227258
- Date Died
- November 13, 2011
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Byron Lee Giles
19517 Gladstone RoadBeachwood OH 44122
Date Died :Sunday, November 13, 2011
Applicant
Toya L. Giles
19517 Gladstone RoadBeachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Margaret T. Karl, Attorney at Law, LLC
1100 W. Bagley Rd.
Berea OH 44017
Text2017 EST 227258—Estate of Byron Lee Giles. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. T. Karl, atty.
