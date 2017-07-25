Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227258
Date Died
November 13, 2011
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Byron Lee Giles
19517 Gladstone Road
Beachwood OH 44122

Date Died :Sunday, November 13, 2011

Applicant

Toya L. Giles
19517 Gladstone Road
Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Margaret Tisha Karl
Margaret T. Karl, Attorney at Law, LLC
1100 W. Bagley Rd.
Berea OH 44017

Text

2017 EST 227258—Estate of Byron Lee Giles. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. T. Karl, atty.
