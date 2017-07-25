Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227259
- Date Died
- September 14, 2014
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Rose Radjenovic
8485 Banner LaneParma OH 44129
Applicant
Milan Radjenovic
8485 Banner LaneParma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Aleksandar Rakic
1797 Pearl Rd.
Brunswick OH 44212
Text2017 EST 227259—Estate of Rose Radjenovic. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. A. Rakic, atty.
