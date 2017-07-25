Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227259
Date Died
September 14, 2014
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Rose Radjenovic
8485 Banner Lane
Parma OH 44129

Date Died :Sunday, September 14, 2014

Applicant

Milan Radjenovic
8485 Banner Lane
Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Aleksandar Rakic
Aleksandar Rakic
1797 Pearl Rd.
Brunswick OH 44212

Text

2017 EST 227259—Estate of Rose Radjenovic. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. A. Rakic, atty.
