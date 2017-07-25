Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227260
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- March 17, 2017
- Filing Code
- AWD
Applicant
Mary Stewart
18206 Marcella RoadCleveland OH 44119
Applicant's Attorney
Friedman & Gilbert
55 Public Square, Suite 1055
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
Luke O. Stewart
18206 Marcella RoadCleveland OH 44119
Text2017 EST 227260—Estate of Luke O. Stewart. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. S. J. Gelsomino, atty.
