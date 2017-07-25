Date Filed Tuesday, July 25, 2017 Case Number 2017EST227260 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died March 17, 2017 Filing Code AWD

Text 2017 EST 227260—Estate of Luke O. Stewart. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. S. J. Gelsomino, atty.