Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227260
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
March 17, 2017
Filing Code
AWD

Applicant

Mary Stewart
18206 Marcella Road
Cleveland OH 44119
Applicant's Attorney
Sarah Jeanette Gelsomino
Friedman & Gilbert
55 Public Square, Suite 1055
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

Luke O. Stewart
18206 Marcella Road
Cleveland OH 44119

Date Died :Friday, March 17, 2017

Text

2017 EST 227260—Estate of Luke O. Stewart. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. S. J. Gelsomino, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 