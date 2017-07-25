Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227261
- Date Died
- June 5, 2017
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
David F. Mccarthy
6425 Hio DriveBrookpark OH 44142
Applicant's Attorney
Neal M Jamison, Co. LPA
565 W. Bagley Road
Berea OH 44017
Decedent
Kevin M. Mccarthy
6023 Westbrook DriveBrookpark OH 44142
Date Died :Monday, June 5, 2017
Text2017 EST 227261—Estate of Kevin M. McCarthy. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. N. M. Jamison, atty.
About your information and the public record.