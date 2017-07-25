Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227261
Date Died
June 5, 2017
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

David F. Mccarthy
6425 Hio Drive
Brookpark OH 44142
Applicant's Attorney
Neal Michael Jamison
Neal M Jamison, Co. LPA
565 W. Bagley Road
Berea OH 44017

Decedent

Kevin M. Mccarthy
6023 Westbrook Drive
Brookpark OH 44142

Date Died :Monday, June 5, 2017

Text

2017 EST 227261—Estate of Kevin M. McCarthy. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. N. M. Jamison, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 