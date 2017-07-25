Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227262
Date Died
November 9, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Oshia T. Holcomb
3111 West 46th Street
Cleveland OH 44102

Date Died :Wednesday, November 9, 2016

Applicant

Oshia D. Holcomb
3245 Rocky River Drive
Cleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Edward Michael Janis
Edward M. Janis Co., LPA
24461 Detroit Road
WestLake OH 44145-1541

Text

2017 EST 227262—Estate of Oshia T. Holcomb. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. E. M. Janis, atty.
