Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227266
- Date Died
- July 15, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGSep 6, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Michael A. Dilillo
606 Trevitt Circle WestRichmond Heights OH 44143
Date Died :Friday, July 15, 2016
Applicant
Richard S. Rodachy
2727 Lancashire Road #A204Cleveland Heights OH 44106
Text2017 EST 227266—Estate of Michael A. Dilillo. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Sep. 6, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
