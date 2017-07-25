Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227266
Date Died
July 15, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Sep 6, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Michael A. Dilillo
606 Trevitt Circle West
Richmond Heights OH 44143

Date Died :Friday, July 15, 2016

Applicant

Richard S. Rodachy
2727 Lancashire Road #A204
Cleveland Heights OH 44106

Text

2017 EST 227266—Estate of Michael A. Dilillo. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Sep. 6, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
