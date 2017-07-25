Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD227268
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGAug 17, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Lucinda Womack
18301 InvermereCleveland OH 44120
Applicant
Darryl Womack
3620 East 139th StreetCleveland OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Craig W Herrick, Esq
10160 Queens Way
Chagrin Falls OH 44023
Text2017 GRD 227268—Re: Lucinda Womack. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 17, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. C. W. Herrick, atty.
