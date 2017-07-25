Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD227268
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Aug 17, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Lucinda Womack
18301 Invermere
Cleveland OH 44120

Applicant

Darryl Womack
3620 East 139th Street
Cleveland OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Craig Whitehead Herrick
Craig W Herrick, Esq
10160 Queens Way
Chagrin Falls OH 44023

Text

2017 GRD 227268—Re: Lucinda Womack. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 17, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. C. W. Herrick, atty.
