Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227269
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
January 10, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Joan L. Karam
9693 State Road
North Royalton OH 44133

Date Died :Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Applicant

Pamela G. Laughlin
6815 Alber Avenue
Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Richard Paul Stuart
RICHARD P. STUART CO., LPA
158 Lear Road, Suite A
Avon Lake OH 44012

Text

2017 EST 227269—Estate of Joan L. Karam. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. R. P. Stuart, atty.
