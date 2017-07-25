Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227269
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- January 10, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Joan L. Karam
9693 State RoadNorth Royalton OH 44133
Date Died :Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Applicant
Pamela G. Laughlin
6815 Alber AvenueParma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
RICHARD P. STUART CO., LPA
158 Lear Road, Suite A
Avon Lake OH 44012
Text2017 EST 227269—Estate of Joan L. Karam. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. R. P. Stuart, atty.
