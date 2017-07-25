Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227271
- Date Died
- October 22, 2015
- Filing Code
- WPB
Applicant
David A. Kennedy
27001 Cook RoadOlmsted Township OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Maureen F. Zito, Law Offices
11005 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136
Decedent
Elizabeth J. Howell
4108 West 49th StreetCleveland OH 44144
Date Died :Thursday, October 22, 2015
Text2017 EST 227271—Estate of Elizabeth J. Howell. Will admitted to probate. M. F. Zito, atty.
