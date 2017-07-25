Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227271
Date Died
October 22, 2015
Filing Code
WPB

Applicant

David A. Kennedy
27001 Cook Road
Olmsted Township OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Maureen Fiorilli Zito
Maureen F. Zito, Law Offices
11005 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136

Decedent

Elizabeth J. Howell
4108 West 49th Street
Cleveland OH 44144

Date Died :Thursday, October 22, 2015

Text

2017 EST 227271—Estate of Elizabeth J. Howell. Will admitted to probate. M. F. Zito, atty.
