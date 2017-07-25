Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227272
Date Died
May 17, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Daniel T. Walter
1478 Olivewood Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107

Date Died :Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Applicant

Linda S. Walter
2447 E. 37th Street
Lorain OH 44055
Applicant's Attorney
Jay Cameron Marcie
Marcie & Associates L.P.A.
1001 Jaycox Road
Avon OH 44011

Text

2017 EST 227272—Estate of Daniel T. Walter. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. C. Marcie, atty.
