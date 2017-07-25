Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227272
- Date Died
- May 17, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Daniel T. Walter
1478 Olivewood Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Applicant
Linda S. Walter
2447 E. 37th StreetLorain OH 44055
Applicant's Attorney
Marcie & Associates L.P.A.
1001 Jaycox Road
Avon OH 44011
Text2017 EST 227272—Estate of Daniel T. Walter. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. C. Marcie, atty.
