Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227274
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- December 1, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Marjorie Barron
630 Cherry Park OvalAurora OH 44202
Applicant's Attorney
Sandra J. Buzney Co., LPA
21207 Chagrin Boulevard
Beachwood OH 44122
Decedent
Bettye L. Barron
2430 Claver RoadUniversity Heights OH 44118
Date Died :Thursday, December 1, 2016
Text2017 EST 227274—Estate of Bettye L. Barron. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. S. J. Buzney, atty.
