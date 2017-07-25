Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227274
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
December 1, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Marjorie Barron
630 Cherry Park Oval
Aurora OH 44202
Applicant's Attorney
Sandra Jean Buzney
Sandra J. Buzney Co., LPA
21207 Chagrin Boulevard
Beachwood OH 44122

Decedent

Bettye L. Barron
2430 Claver Road
University Heights OH 44118

Text

2017 EST 227274—Estate of Bettye L. Barron. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. S. J. Buzney, atty.
