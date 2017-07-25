Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227276
- Date Died
- June 15, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Huntington National Bank
200 Public Square, Cm94Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Sandra J. Buzney Co., LPA
21207 Chagrin Boulevard
Beachwood OH 44122
Decedent
Patrick J. O'connor
300 East 185th StreetCleveland OH 44119
Fiduciary
Huntington National Bank
200 Public Square, Cm94Cleveland OH 44114
Fiduciary's Attorney
Sandra J. Buzney Co., LPA
21207 Chagrin Boulevard
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 227276—Estate of Patrick J. O'Connor. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. S. J. Buzney, atty.
