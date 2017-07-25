Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227276
Date Died
June 15, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Huntington National Bank
200 Public Square, Cm94
Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Sandra Jean Buzney
Sandra J. Buzney Co., LPA
21207 Chagrin Boulevard
Beachwood OH 44122

Decedent

Patrick J. O'connor
300 East 185th Street
Cleveland OH 44119

Fiduciary

Fiduciary's Attorney
Text

2017 EST 227276—Estate of Patrick J. O'Connor. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. S. J. Buzney, atty.
