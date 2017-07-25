Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227277
- Date Died
- March 15, 2012
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGSep 8, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Maxine E. Greene
4238 West 121st Street, Apartment #24Cleveland OH 44135
Date Died :Thursday, March 15, 2012
Applicant
Constantine P. Venizelos
950 Main Avenue, Suite 1300Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
Kelley & Ferraro
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 227277—Estate of Maxine E. Greene. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Sep. 8, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. M. A. Shero-Cuiffo, atty.
