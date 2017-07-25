Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227277
Date Died
March 15, 2012
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Sep 8, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Maxine E. Greene
4238 West 121st Street, Apartment #24
Cleveland OH 44135

Date Died :Thursday, March 15, 2012

Applicant

Constantine P. Venizelos
950 Main Avenue, Suite 1300
Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
Megan Amber Shero-Cuiffo
Kelley & Ferraro
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 227277—Estate of Maxine E. Greene. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Sep. 8, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. M. A. Shero-Cuiffo, atty.
