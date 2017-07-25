Date Filed Tuesday, July 25, 2017 Case Number 2017EST227277 Date Died March 15, 2012 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Sep 8, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 227277—Estate of Maxine E. Greene. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Sep. 8, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. M. A. Shero-Cuiffo, atty.