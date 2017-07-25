Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227279
Date Died
November 1, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Curtin G. Kelley
4176 Daventry Road
Columbus OH 43220
Applicant's Attorney
Irwin Jerome Dinn
Dinn, Hochman & Potter, LLC
5910 Landerbrook Dr
Mayfield Heights OH 44124

Decedent

Hayward Kendall Kelley
7125 Bingham Lane
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Date Died :Tuesday, November 1, 2016

Text

2017 EST 227279—Estate of Hayward Kendall Kelley. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. I. J. Dinn, atty.
