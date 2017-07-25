Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227280
- Date Died
- March 18, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Charles W. Steiger
6004 Stone RoadHudson OH 44236
Applicant's Attorney
Linda M. Steiger Mussig
1525 Sand Run Rd
Akron OH 44313-4711
Decedent
Thomas Richard Leggott
27 Woodrow AvenueBedford OH 44146
Date Died :Saturday, March 18, 2017
Text2017 EST 227280—Estate of Thomas Richard Leggott. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. M. Mussig, atty.
