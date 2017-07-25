Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227281
Date Died
August 14, 2015
Filing Code
ES6.4A

Applicant

Irwin J. Dinn
5910 Landerbrook Drive, Suite 200
Mayfield Heights OH 44124

Decedent

Bertie L. Midcalf
19905 Fernway Ave.
Maple Heights OH 44137

Date Died :Friday, August 14, 2015

Commissioner

Irwin J. Dinn
5910 Landerbrook Drive, Suite 200
Mayfield Heights OH 44124

Text

2017 EST 227281—Estate of Bertie L. Midcalf. Application for appointment of commissioner to report on the contents of a safe deposit box.
