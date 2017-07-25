Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227281
- Date Died
- August 14, 2015
- Filing Code
- ES6.4A
Applicant
Irwin J. Dinn
5910 Landerbrook Drive, Suite 200Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Decedent
Bertie L. Midcalf
19905 Fernway Ave.Maple Heights OH 44137
Date Died :Friday, August 14, 2015
Commissioner
Irwin J. Dinn
5910 Landerbrook Drive, Suite 200Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Text2017 EST 227281—Estate of Bertie L. Midcalf. Application for appointment of commissioner to report on the contents of a safe deposit box.
