Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227283
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
November 28, 2016
Filing Code
AWDASB

Applicant

Willard E. Bartel
Applicant's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Lorenzo Thomas
560 Warburton Ave Apt. 4e
Yonkers NY 10701

Date Died :Monday, November 28, 2016

Fiduciary

Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 227283—Estate of Lorenzo Thomas. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
