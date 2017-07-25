Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227283
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- November 28, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Applicant
Willard E. Bartel
Applicant's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Lorenzo Thomas
560 Warburton Ave Apt. 4eYonkers NY 10701
Date Died :Monday, November 28, 2016
Fiduciary
Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 227283—Estate of Lorenzo Thomas. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
