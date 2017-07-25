Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV227284
- Filing Code
- PDH
Plaintiff
Roslyn Carter
18115 Gordon Blvd.Warrensville Heights OH 44128
Plaintiff's Attorney
Law Offices of Tyresha Brown-O'Neal
614 W. Superior Ave.
Cleveland OH 44114
Defendant
Lanessa Randall
18115 Gordon Blvd.Warrensville Heights OH 44128
Defendant
Ronald Stewart
323 W. Main Street, P.o. Box 73Seville OH 44273
Defendant
Unknown Heirs Of Alfonso Watkins
Defendant
Unknown Heirs Of Gwendolyn Roberts
Defendant
Next Of Kin Of Sabrina Roberts Aka Sabrina Dawn Roberts Aka Sabr
Defendant
Darlene Mcguire-White
18115 Gordon Blvd.Warrensville Heights OH 44128
Defendant
James Murphy
18115 Gordon Blvd.Warrensville Heights OH 44128
Defendant
Sarah King
18115 Gordon Blvd.Warrensville Heights OH 44128
Defendant
Roslyn Carter
18115 Gordon Blvd.Warrensville Heights OH 44128
Text2017 ADV 227284—Roslyn Carter vs Lanessa Randall, et al. Petition to determine heirs filed. T. M. Brown-O'Neal, atty.
