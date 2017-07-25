Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV227284
Filing Code
PDH

Plaintiff

Roslyn Carter
18115 Gordon Blvd.
Warrensville Heights OH 44128
Plaintiff's Attorney
Tyresha Monique Brown-O'Neal
Law Offices of Tyresha Brown-O'Neal
614 W. Superior Ave.
Cleveland OH 44114

Defendant

Lanessa Randall
18115 Gordon Blvd.
Warrensville Heights OH 44128

Defendant

Ronald Stewart
323 W. Main Street, P.o. Box 73
Seville OH 44273

Defendant

Unknown Heirs Of Alfonso Watkins

Defendant

Unknown Heirs Of Gwendolyn Roberts

Defendant

Next Of Kin Of Sabrina Roberts Aka Sabrina Dawn Roberts Aka Sabr

Defendant

Darlene Mcguire-White
18115 Gordon Blvd.
Warrensville Heights OH 44128

Defendant

James Murphy
18115 Gordon Blvd.
Warrensville Heights OH 44128

Defendant

Sarah King
18115 Gordon Blvd.
Warrensville Heights OH 44128

Defendant

Roslyn Carter
18115 Gordon Blvd.
Warrensville Heights OH 44128

Text

2017 ADV 227284—Roslyn Carter vs Lanessa Randall, et al. Petition to determine heirs filed. T. M. Brown-O'Neal, atty.
