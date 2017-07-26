Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227287
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
January 29, 2017
Filing Code
AWDASB

Applicant

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Eugene D. Smith
420 W. 19th Street Apt. 5f, c/o Doreen Klein
New York NY 10011

Date Died :Sunday, January 29, 2017

Fiduciary

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 227287—Estate of Eugene D. Smith. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
