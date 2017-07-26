Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227287
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- January 29, 2017
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Applicant
David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Eugene D. Smith
420 W. 19th Street Apt. 5f, c/o Doreen KleinNew York NY 10011
Date Died :Sunday, January 29, 2017
Fiduciary
David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 227287—Estate of Eugene D. Smith. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
About your information and the public record.