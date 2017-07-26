Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227288
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Date Died
- May 15, 2011
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Fiduciary
Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant
David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Charles Satterfield
6666 Lexington Dr.Beaumont TX 77706
Date Died :Sunday, May 15, 2011
Text2017 EST 227288—Estate of Charles Satterfield. Miller, S. & B., attys.
